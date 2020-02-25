TORONTO -- Ontario's police watchdog says a woman who experienced medical distress after snorting cocaine while in custody last year should have been searched more thoroughly before she was placed in her cell.

The Special Investigations Unit says medical attention should also have been secured faster once it became clear the 36-year-old woman had taken drugs inside the Orangeville jail cell.

But the S-I-U says it can't conclude any of the officers who dealt with the woman broke the law in their handling of the case.

The woman suffered serious injuries as a result of the incident and was placed on life support in hospital.

The SIU is an arm’s length agency that investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.