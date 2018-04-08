

The province’s Special Investigations Unit is looking into the circumstances surrounding the death of a 59-year-old man from Oro-Medonte.

Preliminary information suggestions OPP officers attended the man’s residence on Friday night, as they had reasons to arrest him.

The officers left shortly after, without making an arrest.

The next morning, a member of the man's family notified police that he had been found dead inside his home.

Four SIU investigators and two forensic investigators have been assigned to the case.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Monday in Toronto.