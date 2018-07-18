

CTV Barrie





The province’s police watchdog has been called to investigate after an interaction involving a man and an officer in Huntsville.

The Special Investigations Unit says the incident happened on Monday after a confrontation took place between a 69-year-old man and another individual.

An OPP officer attended the scene in a parking lot on Main Street East and became involved in an interaction with the man who was then placed under arrest.

The 69-year-old was apprehended and taken to hospital.

The SIU investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.