SIU investigating Huntsville incident
Special Investigations Unit logo.
CTV Barrie
Published Wednesday, July 18, 2018 4:40PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, July 18, 2018 4:57PM EDT
The province’s police watchdog has been called to investigate after an interaction involving a man and an officer in Huntsville.
The Special Investigations Unit says the incident happened on Monday after a confrontation took place between a 69-year-old man and another individual.
An OPP officer attended the scene in a parking lot on Main Street East and became involved in an interaction with the man who was then placed under arrest.
The 69-year-old was apprehended and taken to hospital.
The SIU investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.