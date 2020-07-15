BARRIE, ONT. -- The Special Investigations Unit is investigating a fatal police-involved shooting in Haliburton Highlands.

Provincial police say the initial call came in around 8 a.m. at a grocery store on Highway 35 in Minden.

Witnesses say there was a large police presence in the area.

The incident ended around 40 kilometres away on Indian Point Road, east of the Village of Haliburton.

Sgt. Jason Folz posted a video on Twitter saying, "The area is safe and there is no longer a concern for public safety."

Police are requesting the area of Indian Point Road and Eagle Lake be avoided while the investigation continues.

CTV News will provide more details as they become available.