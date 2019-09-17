

Justin Rydell , CTV Barrie





The Special Investigations Unit is currently investigating a fatal crash north of Schomberg in New Tecumseth.

The crash happened before midnight on Monday at the intersection of the 5th Line and 20th Sideroad.

Police say two vehicles were involved and paramedics transported three people to hospital.

The OPP could not confirm the extent of the injuries, but traffic investigators were on scene overnight, and the intersection remains closed 12 hours after the crash.

Images taken by the CTV News helicopter shows two vehicles badly damaged in a nearby farmers field.

An OPP spokesperson tells CTV News that an update is expected soon and that the SIU has invoked their mandate.

The SIU investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.

We will have more on this story as details develop.

