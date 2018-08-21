

CTV Barrie





Ontario's police watchdog has been called in to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death of a 31-year-old Midland woman.

The SIU says officers were called to a home in the William Street and Birchwood Drive area on Sunday.

When they arrived an officer began doing CPR on the woman and administered naloxone.

Naloxone is a drug used to counter the effects of an opioid overdose.

Paramedics arrived and took over first aid on the woman. They transported her to hospital where she was pronounced dead the following day.

The SIU investigates all reports involving police where there is death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.