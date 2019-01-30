

CTV Barrie





The Special Investigations Unit is investigating the death of a man in Thornbury this morning.

The officers were called to the home on Clark Street to check on the man after a domestic issue shortly before 10 Tuesday night.

When officers arrived, they found one person and set up a perimeter around the house.

The OPP say multiple attempts were made to contact the man inside the residence.

According to officers, when they entered the home at approximately 4:30 a.m. they found him deceased.

The OPP say they notified the SIU which has invoked its mandate.

The SIU is an arm's length agency that is automatically called in to investigate reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.