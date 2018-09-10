

The Canadian Press





Ontario's Special Investigations Unit is looking into the death of a 22-year-old man in Parry Sound.

The SIU says the man went into medical distress shortly after police entered a home he was in late last month.

They say he was in hospital for several days, but was taken off life-support and died over the weekend.

The SIU is an arms-length agency that investigates any incidents involving police in which someone is killed, seriously injured or accused of sexual assault.