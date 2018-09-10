Featured
SIU investigating death of man in Parry Sound
Special Investigations Unit logo.
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, September 10, 2018 12:00PM EDT
Ontario's Special Investigations Unit is looking into the death of a 22-year-old man in Parry Sound.
The SIU says the man went into medical distress shortly after police entered a home he was in late last month.
They say he was in hospital for several days, but was taken off life-support and died over the weekend.
The SIU is an arms-length agency that investigates any incidents involving police in which someone is killed, seriously injured or accused of sexual assault.