The Special Investigations Unit is investigating the death of a 52-year-old man in Grey Highlands.

The SIU says the OPP were called to a home on Friday around 7:30 p.m. for a dispute between two men.

The officers were called back to the same residence a few hours later and found a man with fatal injuries from a gunshot wound.

The SIU is an arm's length agency that is automatically called in to investigate reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.