The province’s Special Investigations Unit is looking into the circumstances surrounding the death of a 55-year-old Barrie man last Thursday.

In a release, the SIU stated Barrie police officers arrested the man on September 6 and took him into custody.

The statement reads that while at the police station the man went into medical distress and was taken to hospital where he was admitted into the Intensive Care Unit.

The man was pronounced dead on September 27.

The SIU investigates incidents involving police where there has been a death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.

The autopsy is scheduled for Monday.