The province’s Special Investigations Unit is investigating a Barrie police officer after they say he discharged his firearm while responding to a robbery call on Monday.

The SIU said in a release issued Wednesday, that the officer likely shot a 21-year-old suspect who fled the scene.

Police are still on the search for that suspect.

Around 4 a.m. on Monday two people reported they had been robbed by a group of four people at a north-end park in Barrie.

The victims escaped, and police later found the suspects and their vehicle at a gas station.

It’s unclear just what happened next, but the SIU say they have evidence that the Barrie officer discharged his firearm.

The suspects fled the area in their car, lost control of the vehicle and clipped a tree. The group then fled on foot. Police were able to detain three of the suspects.

When contacted by CTV News, the Barrie Police Service says they will not be commenting on the incident while the SIU continues their investigation.

The special investigations unit is an arm's length agency that investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.