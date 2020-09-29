Advertisement
SIU investigating after pedestrian hit and killed by unmarked police cruiser in Midland, Ont.
The Special Investigations Unit investigates the death of a 35-year old Pembroke man who was allegedly struck by an unmarked police vehicle in Midland, Ont., on Sept. 29, 2020. (Mike Arsalides / CTV News)
BARRIE -- The Special Investigations Unit is investigating the death of a 35-year-old Pembroke, Ont., man who was struck by an unmarked police vehicle in Midland overnight Tuesday.
According to the SIU, an OPP officer was travelling east on Highway 12 near Jones Road when the vehicle hit the man as he crossed the road shortly after midnight.
After the collision, the officer stopped and tried to provide first aid until paramedics arrived.
The man died from his injuries at the scene. It remains unclear why he was in the area at the time of the crash.
The intersection, about 50 kilometres north of Barrie, remains closed.
In a statement to CTV News, Monica Hudon, SIU Communications Manager said, "Determining the conditions of the road and the weather will be part of the SIU's investigation."
The unit says four investigators, two forensic investigators and one collision reconstructionist are assigned to the case.
Anyone with information is urged to come forward.
The SIU is an independent civilian agency that investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.
With files from CTV's Mike Arsalides