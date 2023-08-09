SIU investigating after Orillia teen hospitalized after police interaction

One teen has been hospitalized after an incident with police in Orillia Wednesday morning, leading to the mandate of the province's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) to be invoked.

According to the SIU, provincial police were called to a home around 11:30 this morning for a domestic incident. The house was located on Westmount Drive.

The SIU says a 16-year-old man produced a knife after officers entered the home. An officer then discharged their ARWEN, which is classified as a type of firearm.

CTV News has learned the youth suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital.

The SIU is called in anytime police are involved in an incident that results in death, serious injury, sexual assault or the discharge of a weapon at another person.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the SIU.