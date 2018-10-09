

CTV Barrie





Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating the circumstances surrounding the serious injury sustained by a man in Collingwood on Monday.

The Special Investigations Unit says police were called to an apartment building on Ontario Street around 8:30 a.m. to check on the well-being of a 30 year-old man.

They say OPP tactical officers were dispatched to the building after the man refused to come out of his room at the request of the officers.

Tactical officers used a firetruck telescopic aerial basket to be lifted to the apartment window. At the same time, other tactical officers entered the unit from the inside of the apartment building.

The SIU says officers fired plastic projectiles at the man, who fell from a sixth floor apartment window to the ground below.

He was taken to local hospital with serious injuries and was then transported to Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre in Toronto.

The SIU is an arm's-length agency that investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.