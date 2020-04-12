SIU investigating after Barrie man injured while fleeing officers, police say
A Special Investigations Unit logo can be seen in this undated file photo.
BARRIE -- The province’s watchdog has been called in to investigate after a Barrie man was injured while attempting to flee officers.
According to OPP, police responded to Burwick Crescent in Angus on Sunday to examine a suspicious vehicle.
Police say when officers attempted to stop the pickup truck the driver refused and tried to evade police.
Provincial police say the driver lost control and collided with a street light at the intersection of George Johnson Road and Highway 26 in Minesing.
The driver, a 24-year-old man from Barrie, suffered non-life threatening injuries and was treated at a nearby hospital.
He has been charged with
· Flight from a peace officer
• Impaired driving
• Prohibited driving
• Theft of vehicle
• Possession of property obtained by crime over $5000
• Theft under $5000
• Fail to comply with probation order
The man remains in police custody.