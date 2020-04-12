BARRIE -- The province’s watchdog has been called in to investigate after a Barrie man was injured while attempting to flee officers.

According to OPP, police responded to Burwick Crescent in Angus on Sunday to examine a suspicious vehicle.

Police say when officers attempted to stop the pickup truck the driver refused and tried to evade police.

Provincial police say the driver lost control and collided with a street light at the intersection of George Johnson Road and Highway 26 in Minesing.

The driver, a 24-year-old man from Barrie, suffered non-life threatening injuries and was treated at a nearby hospital.

He has been charged with

· Flight from a peace officer

• Impaired driving

• Prohibited driving

• Theft of vehicle

• Possession of property obtained by crime over $5000

• Theft under $5000

• Fail to comply with probation order

The man remains in police custody.