BARRIE -- The province's watchdog is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a 79-year-old woman in Barrie.

According to the Special Investigations Unit (SIU), police went to check on the well-being of the woman today around 12:30 p.m. at an apartment building on Kozlov Street.

They say that as the officers made their way to the 10th floor, they were told the woman was lying on the ground outside the building, having presumably fallen.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two investigators and one forensic investigator are working the case.

The SIU is encouraging anyone with information or video evidence of the incident to contact them at 1-800-787-8529.

The SIU is an arm's length agency that investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.