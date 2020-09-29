BARRIE -- A 35-year-old Pembroke, Ont. man is dead after being allegedly struck by an unmarked police vehicle in Midland, Ont. overnight Tuesday, and now the provincial Special Investigations Unit is investigating.

According to the SIU, an OPP officer was travelling East on Highway 12 near Jones Road when the vehicle struck a man crossing the road shortly after midnight, .

After the collision, the officer stopped and tried to provide first aid until Simcoe County Paramedic Services arrived.

A 35 y/o man from Pembroke is dead in Midland. ⁦@SIUOntario⁩ investigating following crash between an OPP vehicle and pedestrian at the intersection of Highway 12 and Jones Road. ⁦@CTVBarrieNews⁩ pic.twitter.com/kFBJlJCOG1 — Mike Arsalides (@MArsalidesCTV) September 29, 2020

The man died from his injuries at the scene. It remains unclear why the man was in the area at the time of the crash.

The intersection, about 50 km north of Barrie, Ont. remains closed.

In a statement to CTV News, Monica Hudon, SIU Communications Manager said, "Determining the conditions of the road and the weather will be part of the SIU's investigation."

Four investigators, two forensic investigators and one collision reconstructionist have been assigned by the SIU.

Anyone with information is urged to come forward.

The SIU is an independent civilian agency that investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.

With files from CTV's Mike Arsalides