The Special Investigations Unit has concluded its probe into the death of a 31-year-old woman in Midland.

Ontario’s police watchdog says officers with the OPP were called to a home in the William Street and Birchwood Drive area on August 19. When they arrived, someone was performing CPR on the woman. She was not breathing, and had no pulse.

An officer took over CPR, and gave her naloxone. She was later transported to hospital, where she died the next day.

“The evidence establishes that the woman was already in severe medical distress when the subject officer, and subsequently others, arrived and tried to save her life. As such, I have terminated the investigation into this incident,” said SIU Director, Tony Loparco.

The SIU investigates reports involving police, where there has been death, serious injury, or allegations of sexual assault.