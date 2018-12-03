

The Special Investigations Unit has ended an investigation into the death of a Grey Highlands man last month.

The SIU says officers were called to a hunting camp on November 9 around 7:30 p.m. for a domestic dispute between two men. The OPP left after speaking with a 52-year-old man, who was involved in the dispute.

The next morning the SIU says officers were called back to the camp.

Upon arrival, police found the man they had spoken with inside his truck with self-inflicted gunshot wounds.

SIU director, Tony Loparco said in a release on Monday, “There is nothing to suggest that the police were directly or indirectly responsible or involved in the man’s death. As such, I have terminated the investigation into this incident.”

The SIU is an arm's length agency that is automatically called in to investigate reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.