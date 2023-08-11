SIU drops investigation into woman's serious injury stemming from April incident in Barrie

The province's police watchdog says it's ending an investigation into a serious injury suffered by a 46-year-old woman in Barrie in April.

On April 16, the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) said the woman overdosed on her medication and later confronted an individual with a knife at home. One of her sons then drove the woman to their home before Barrie police arrived, but the woman fled the home through the backyard, hopping a nearby fence and fracturing her foot.

Police found the woman and placed her in custody before taking her to the hospital, where her injury was diagnosed.

As such, the SIU says it has closed its investigation, with police having nothing to do with her injury.