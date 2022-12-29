SIU confirms takedown of Barrie man justified

The SIU has determined the takedown of a man in Barrie in August was legally justified.

According to the SIU, in the evening of August 30th, 2022 a Barrie police officer was called to a business in the city after receiving reports that a man had been threatening staff and customers.

The 40-year old man was located a short distance away from the business and after a short conversation the report indicates that the officer decided to arrest him.

The report indicates that as the officer walked the man to his cruiser, the man kicked the officer in the knee and the officer forced him to the ground, leading to the man's face hitting the pavement in the fall resulting in facial fractures.

SIU Director Joseph Marino determined that there were no reasonable grounds to believe the man's injuries were attributable to any unlawful conduct on the part of the officer and added that there was no basis for proceeding with criminal charges, ultimately closing the case.