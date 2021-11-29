SIU clears York Regional officers involved in Keswick incident

BARRIE,ONT. -

Three York Regional police officers under investigation after a man suffered a broken rib during an arrest in Keswick have been cleared of any wrongdoing.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) found no reasonable grounds to charge the officers after it reported that its investigation revealed the 35-year-old man may have caused his own injury by resisting arrest.

The agency said police were called to Ravenshoe Road for a domestic disturbance.

The report states that the man confronted officers, so one of them swept his feet out from under him and "took him to the floor."

"He struggled before being handcuffed. While being escorted upstairs to the main level of the home, the man extended a leg against the doorframe and pushed backward," the SIU reported.

The agency said the officers forced the man to the floor.

He was taken into custody and then brought to the hospital and diagnosed with a broken rib.

Ontario's watchdog deemed the officers' action to be justified in this case.