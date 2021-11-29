SIU clears three York Regional Police officers following August arrest incident

BARRIE,ONT. -

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has found no reasonable grounds to believe that three York Regional Police officers committed a criminal offence in connection to a broken rib incident in Keswick last August.

According to the SIU an altercation took place during an arrest connected to a domestic disturbance on August 1st, 2021 at a residence on Ravenshoe Road.

The report found that while being escorted to the main level of the home, a 35-year old man extended his leg against the doorframe and pushed backward, with officers then forcing the man forward toward the floor.

The SIU found that the two takedowns were justified in the man’s arrest.

