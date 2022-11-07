SIU clears Owen Sound Police of overdose in cells

Police have been cleared in a Special Investigations Unit investigation.

The SIU investigated the Owen Sound Police Service in connection with a 41-year-old man who overdosed in his cell in July 2022.

In a statement released on Nov. 7, SIU state the man was arrested on outstanding warrants on July 6, 2022.

Following a bail hearing, the man was held in a jail cell at the Owen Sound police station, where he was later observed to be under the influence of drugs.

An ambulance was called, and the man was transported to the hospital.

The overdose medication Narcan was administered, and he was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit with a drug overdose.

The man was later released from hospital and transferred to the Central North Corrections Centre.