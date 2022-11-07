SIU clears Owen Sound Police of overdose in cells

Owen Sound police have been cleared by the SIU of an overdose investigation in July, 2022. (CTV NEWS/File photo) Owen Sound police have been cleared by the SIU of an overdose investigation in July, 2022. (CTV NEWS/File photo)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

London

Northern Ontario

Windsor

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver