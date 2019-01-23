

CTV Barrie





Ontario’s police watchdog says no charges will be laid against an OPP officer in connection with a crash in King City last year.

Police say the officer attempted to stop a driver at King Road and Dufferin Street at approximately 10 p.m. on February 1, 2018, after witnessing the 40-year-old woman run a red light and drive in the wrong direction.

Almost immediately after the officer activated his lights and made a U-turn, the woman crashed her vehicle into a concrete pillar at a gas station.

As a result, the woman suffered serious injuries.

The Special Investigations Unit determined no reasonable grounds to lay criminal charges against the officer.

The SIU is an arm's length agency that is automatically called in to investigate reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.