SIU clears OPP officer in Oro-Medonte fatal rollover
An OPP officer has been cleared of wrongdoing in connection with the death of a man who crashed a stolen police cruiser into a ditch in Oro-Medonte.
Ontario's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) reports two men broke into a Huntsville-area business in April and took off from the scene.
Police pursued the suspect vehicle and used a spike belt to stop it in the area of 7 Line North and Sideroad 15/16 West and arrested one suspect.
READ: Suspect dies after rollover crash in police cruiser in Oro-Medonte: SIU report
The agency says the other suspect stole a police cruiser and fled at a high rate of speed before rolling the vehicle into a ditch.
The 41-year-old driver was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.
The SIU says it found no reasonable grounds to charge the officer in relation to the fatal crash.
Top Stories
-
DEVELOPING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Drugmaker reports generic chewables shortage, as parents look to liquid Tylenol alternatives
A nationwide shortage of liquid Children’s Tylenol is also impacting generic chewables, with Quebec-based Laboratoire Riva reporting a shortage due to rising demand.
COVID-19 hospitalizations due to Omicron are vastly underreported: grassroots organization
Analysis by a grassroots organization of scientists reveals hospitalizations from the Omicron variant of the virus that causes COVID-19 could be 70 per cent higher than what has been reported since December.
BREAKING | Eastern Ontario doctor facing 3 new murder charges
An eastern Ontario doctor who was charged with first-degree murder in the death of a patient is facing three new murder charges, Ontario Provincial Police have announced.
Ontario mayor fires back at conspiracy theorists who tried to arrest police officers
An Ontario mayor had some harsh words for protesters who attempted to place local police officers under arrest Saturday.
Proportion of French speakers declines nearly everywhere in Canada, including Quebec
The proportion of Canadians who mainly speak French at home continues to decline in nearly all provinces and territories, including Quebec, the latest census release shows.
The return of Zellers: Hudson's Bay to resurrect Canadian discount retail chain
Canadian department store Zellers hopes to make a comeback next year, a decade after the discount chain shuttered most of its locations., brand owner Hudson's Bay Co. said Wednesday.
As home prices drop, here's what you can get in Canada's most affordable markets
CTVNews.ca has compiled a list of homes in some of the most affordable regions across Canada, as many real estate markets see drops in average prices.
Feds announce four new passport service sites as backlog continues
The federal government is adding new passport service locations across Canada as a backlog in processing applications continues.
Ontario to reveal next steps of 'Plan to Stay Open' Thursday, hints at changing 'status quo'
The Ontario government will reveal the next steps of its “Plan to Stay Open” on Thursday.
Atlantic
-
Opposition parties take aim at Nova Scotia premier over health-care 'crisis'
The two main opposition parties in Nova Scotia are slamming Premier Tim Houston's record on health care after his first year in power.
-
RCMP track down two young boys driving truck in central Newfoundland
The RCMP in central Newfoundland have tracked down a 13-year-old boy believed to have been behind the wheel of a pickup truck that was spotted driving erratically on the Trans-Canada Highway.
-
Pod of dolphins rescued from shallow waters off small N.S. island
Residents of a small island off Nova Scotia’s south shore are being credited with saving a pod of stranded dolphins.
Montreal
-
Minister Jolin-Barrette says French at risk in Quebec after census data
Quebec's French language minister Simon Jolin-Barrette said Wednesday that the proof is now "beyond a reasonable doubt:" French is in peril in the province, after reviewing the latest federal census data.
-
Quebec pension fund manager posts $33.6 billion loss for first 6 months of 2022
Quebec's pension fund manager, the Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec, will have to figure out a way to fix the hole in people's wallets after the worst first-half of the year in recent years on the markets.
-
Adult who accused Quebec cardinal of sexual misconduct breaks church-abuse stereotype
The woman who recently accused Quebec Cardinal Marc Ouellet of sexual misconduct has broken a stereotype about church abuse.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Eastern Ontario doctor facing 3 new murder charges
An eastern Ontario doctor who was charged with first-degree murder in the death of a patient is facing three new murder charges, Ontario Provincial Police have announced.
-
SIU investigating man's death after police pursuit in Ottawa
The Special Investigations Unit is investigating the death of a 28-year-old man in a collision after an Ontario Provincial Police officer called off a police pursuit in Ottawa's south end.
-
Ontario to expand program allowing paramedics to avoid ERs in patient care
Ontario Health Minister Sylvia Jones says the province is expanding a program that allows paramedics to take patients somewhere other than an emergency room, such as a mental health facility, or to treat them on scene. Jones says she will be releasing a broader plan this week aimed at health system stability and recovery.
Toronto
-
Ontario mayor fires back at conspiracy theorists who tried to arrest police officers
An Ontario mayor had some harsh words for protesters who attempted to place local police officers under arrest Saturday.
-
Ontario to reveal next steps of 'Plan to Stay Open' Thursday, hints at changing 'status quo'
The Ontario government will reveal the next steps of its “Plan to Stay Open” on Thursday.
-
Huge country music festival cancelled for third time and fans want refunds, answers
One of the largest music festivals in Canada was scheduled to be this weekend. But instead, it was cancelled for the third year in a row.
Kitchener
-
Special Investigations Unit clears Stratford officer who “fell short” of his duty in connection to death of 18-month-old
A decision handed down by the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) ruled a Stratford police officer who “fell short in his duty of care” will not be criminally prosecuted in connection to the death of a toddler who was “failing to thrive.”
-
Do you want that marriage “to go”? Town of Erin announces drive-thru wedding service
For one day only, you won’t have to go to Las Vegas if you want a drive-thru marriage.
-
Guelph Nighthawks flying out of Royal City, officially moving to Calgary
After days of fans speculation the Guelph Nighthawks franchise would be leaving the Royal City, the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) made it official -- the Nighthawks will be flying to a new location.
London
-
Arrest warrant issued for London, Ont. man in human trafficking investigation
London police are asking for the public’s help after three men were charged following a human trafficking investigation.
-
'Great for London': CTV’s 'The Amazing Race' episode in London draws positive reaction
The Forest City got some national exposure during the latest leg of CTV’s "The Amazing Race Canada." London, Ont. was the site for multiple challenges on the hit reality show in Tuesday's episode.
-
Outspoken MPP Bill Murdoch passes away
One of the most outspoken MPP’s in Ontario has passed away. Bill Murdoch, who represented Bruce-Grey-Owen Sound for 21 years, passed away on Tuesday, following a two-year-long fight with cancer.
Northern Ontario
-
Magic mushrooms found in northern Ontario geocache
Police are issuing a warning to northern Ontario residents after a bag of hallucinogenic drugs was found in a geocache in a provincial park.
-
New stratospheric balloon experiments launched in Timmins
The Canadian Space Agency (CSA) is back in Timmins launching stratospheric balloons to collect data about our atmosphere with scientists from around the world.
-
New passport services available in the Sault
Starting Aug. 17, at Sault Ste. Marie Service Canada office on Bay Street, people can now apply for and pick up their passports.
Windsor
-
University of Windsor joins efforts to get people hired post-incarceration
The University of Windsor’s Odette School of Business has formalized a partnership with the John Howard Society of Ontario, aiming to make it easier for people with criminal records to get jobs.
-
‘Things are not going to be perfect’: Back to school tips from The Mom in The Know
With back to school around the corner, former teacher and current mom-blogger Julie Findlay has plenty of helpful advice for parents and their kids to make the most of their first day.
-
Woman dies after crash involving cement truck in Chatham-Kent
A 55-year-old woman has died after a collision between a cement truck and an SUV on Tuesday.
Calgary
-
Crown seeks 10 to 12 years for Calgary man convicted in Ponzi scheme
A Calgary man who helped run a Ponzi scheme that stole more than $27 million from multiple investors between 2014 and 2015 is expected to learn his sentence later this week.
-
What Calgary police are saying about a rise in gun violence, shootings
Calgary police are sharing some insight into the state of gun violence in the city, saying there have been 91 shootings so far this year.
-
Calgary Library closed for the day after unknown incident
The Calgary Library closed abruptly Wednesday afternoon after an undisclosed incident .
Saskatoon
-
Committee approves new vision for Farmers' Market Building
The Farmers' Market Building at River Landing is a step closer to reopening.
-
Sask. man charged with the alleged abduction of his daughter awaits bail decision
A Regina judge has reserved her decision regarding bail for the man charged with the alleged abduction of his daughter.
-
2022 Saskatoon Folk Fest returns Thursday through Saturday
Jeeyu Birch is looking forward to performing traditional Korean music with her mom and two children at this year’s edition of the Saskatoon Folk Fest.
Edmonton
-
St. Albert man charged with sexual assault on child under 12
A St. Albert man is facing charges in connection with the sexual assault of a child, and police believe there may be other victims.
-
Police searching for man missing since last Thursday
Police, family and friends are searching for a 64-year-old man who disappeared last Thursday in south Edmonton. Hongsang Rho, also known as Howard, left his house in the area of 110 Street and 11 Avenue at approximately 7 a.m. on Aug. 11.
-
Fans invited to say bye to Ben Stelter at Oilers' home arena on Friday
Ben Stelter's fans and supporters are invited to a send-off for the six-year-old who died a week ago. A procession in honour of the Oilers superfan who was diagnosed with brain cancer at four years old will travel by Rogers Place on Friday.
Vancouver
-
Surrey Police Service officer arrested just 4 months after being deployed
An officer with Surrey's new municipal police force – who had been on the job for just four months – has been arrested by Surrey RCMP.
-
Warnings issued for B.C.'s South Coast amid brief heat wave
Much of the B.C.’s South Coast is under a heat warning with temperatures expected to soar.
-
'General culture of silence': Canadian researcher says NHL not doing enough to support player health
A Canadian researcher with a brother working for the NHL says there's a reason professional hockey players don't seek mental health help when they need it.