SIU clears OPP officer in Oro-Medonte fatal rollover

An OPP officer has been cleared of wrongdoing in connection with the death of a man who crashed a stolen police cruiser into a ditch in Oro-Medonte.

Ontario's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) reports two men broke into a Huntsville-area business in April and took off from the scene.

Police pursued the suspect vehicle and used a spike belt to stop it in the area of 7 Line North and Sideroad 15/16 West and arrested one suspect.

READ: Suspect dies after rollover crash in police cruiser in Oro-Medonte: SIU report

The agency says the other suspect stole a police cruiser and fled at a high rate of speed before rolling the vehicle into a ditch.

The 41-year-old driver was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.

The SIU says it found no reasonable grounds to charge the officer in relation to the fatal crash.