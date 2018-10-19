

CTV Barrie





The Special Investigations Unit has cleared South Simcoe Police officers of any wrongdoing following an investigation into the arrests of a man and woman in Innisfil in July.

Officers responded to a report of a firearm being brandished during an altercation at Innisfil Beach Park on Innisfil Beach Road shortly after midnight on July 7.

Two youths were taken into custody, and their parents were called.

According to the SIU report, a 45-year-old man and 51-year-old woman arrived at the scene and were “disruptive to the police investigation.”

Both were arrested for obstruction, and the woman was also charged for biting an officer.

Following the arrests, the pair was taken to hospital after claiming the officers injured them.

The SIU determined that cell phone video of the arrest showed the police to be “remarkably tolerant” and “calm and polite.”