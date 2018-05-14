Featured
Sinkhole closes busy Barrie street
Innisfil Street is closed in Barrie, Ont. because of a sinkhole on Monday, May 14, 2018. (CTV Barrie)
CTV Barrie
Published Monday, May 14, 2018 6:56PM EDT
A sinkhole has forced the closure of a busy road in Barrie.
Innisfil Street is closed between Tiffin Street and Brock Street, while crews conduct emergency repairs.
A city spokesperson says the sinkhole was caused by flooding from previous storms. It caused the road near the sewer to erode.
The city says the road will re-open by Tuesday afternoon.