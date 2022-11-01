Single-vehicle crash sends four to hospital in Essa Township

Police are appealing to witnesses to a serious collision in Essa Township over the weekend that sent four people to the hospital.

Nottawasaga OPP says officers responded to a single-vehicle crash on County Road 90 around 2 a.m. on Sunday.

Police say two of the four occupants were taken to trauma centres with life-altering injuries.

Provincial police ask anyone with information or dash cam footage to contact them at 1-888-310-1122.