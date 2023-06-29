Single-vehicle crash nets driver impaired charges
A man faces impaired driving charges after a fender-bender Monday morning.
Provincial police were investigating a single-vehicle crash on Highway 400 when they determined the driver was impaired.
Police say they found open liquor in the car.
A 34-year-old Barrie man faces impaired and careless driving charges.
