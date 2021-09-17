Single-vehicle crash in Barrie knocks light standard to ground

Barrie, Ont. -

Simcoe County paramedics took one person to the hospital after a crash in Barrie's south end on Friday afternoon.

A single car appears to have crashed into a light standard, knocking it to the ground at Essa Road and Mapleview Drive West.

Traffic lights in the area were affected by the collision causing delays for motorists.

Paramedics say the patient suffered non-life-threatening injuries.