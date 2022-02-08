Single-vehicle crash causes temporary road closure on 11th Line in New Tecumseth

Eleventh Line between side roads 15 and 20 in New Tecumseth is temporarily closed following a single-vehicle crash Tuesday morning.

#NottyOPP, @NewTecFireChief & paramedics on scene at a single vehicle collision. 11th Line @NewTecumseth. Temporary road closure between the 15th & 20th SDRD. Thankfully only minor injuries reported. Please avoid area for vehicle removal. ^cj pic.twitter.com/SqLH6R5WKa — OPP Central Region (@OPP_CR) February 8, 2022

Nottawasaga Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), New Tecumseth Fire and Rescue along with paramedics were called to the scene sometime around 6:30 a.m.

OPP reported minor injuries from the crash.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area as the vehicle gets removed.