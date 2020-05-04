Single-vehicle collision leads to seizure of a loaded gun and cash: OPP
Published Monday, May 4, 2020 12:20PM EDT
Police display a weapon and cash allegedly seized during a search of a vehicle following a collision in Kawartha Lakes on Fri., May 1, 2020. (Supplied)
BARRIE -- Ontario Provincial Police say officers seized a loaded gun and a large amount of cash following a collision in Kawartha Lakes.
According to police, two men ran from the scene after the vehicle they were in crashed on Highway 35 near Kawartha Lakes Road 121 on Friday.
The suspects were later arrested and charged with multiple offences, including possession of a restricted, loaded firearm and careless storage of a firearm.