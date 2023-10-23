Barrie

    • Single-vehicle collision closes Grey Road 16 in Chatsworth, Ont.

    Grey Road 16 closed in Chatsworth, Mon. Oct.23, 2023 (OPP) Grey Road 16 closed in Chatsworth, Mon. Oct.23, 2023 (OPP)

    Provincial police are on the scene of a single motor vehicle collision on Grey Road 16 in the Municipality of Chatsworth.

    Grey Road 16 will be closed between Concession 5A and Concession 2A until further notice.

    Please avoid the area.

    Updates to follow as they become available.

