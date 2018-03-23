

Adam Ward, CTV Barrie





Hospitals in Simcoe-Muskoka and York Region are going to split $22 million in new funding from the province.

Barrie MPP Ann Hoggarth announced on Friday that Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre would get $6.25 million, the largest slice of the funding in Simcoe-Muskoka.

“This investment is very welcome news for Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre which continues to face volume pressures,” said Janice Skot, RVH president and CEO in a statement.

Waypoint Centre for Mental Health Care will get $2.51 million, $1.58 million will go to Georgian Bay General Hospital, Orillia Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital will receive $1.25 million, Collingwood General and Marine Hospital will get $1.02 million and Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare will get $750,000.

“I am thrilled that our local hospitals are receiving these necessary funds so that they can continue to deliver quality care and put patients first,” Hoggarth said in a statement.

Southlake Regional Health Centre is getting $8.7 million. The province also approved a project to add 12 new adult mental health beds.

“We are especially pleased to receive funding for 12 desperately needed mental health beds, creating a lifeline for almost 500 more patients a year in crisis. Today’s announcement helps to ease the pressures we’re facing as we care for a growing and aging population,” said Arden Krystal, president and CEO of Southlake in a statement.

Hospitals across the region have been struggling with bed shortages and long wait times. In early February, RVH reported that its medical bed occupancy had spiked to 135 per cent.

The statement released by Hoggarth says the money will help local hospitals deal with the continued occupancy problem.

The funding is part of an $822 million commitment to Ontario hospitals by the Wynne Liberals.