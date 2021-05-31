BARRIE, ONT. -- Simcoe Muskoka residents aged 80 and over will be able to get their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine starting this week.

The province accelerated the timeline of the second shot from 16 weeks to just four weeks, where local appointments and supply are available.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit created an interim booking strategy for second dose appointments for those who received the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines at their first dose appointment.

Complete information on Simcoe Muskoka's COVID-19 vaccination program is available here.

Meanwhile, for the first time since mid-February, Ontario is reporting fewer than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases.

With files from The Canadian Press