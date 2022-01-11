Simcoe Muskoka schools to reopen amid surging Omicron case counts

Schools across Simcoe Muskoka will reopen for in-person learning on Monday, the Ford government confirms.

Ontario students shifted to virtual learning following the winter break with the return to the classroom scheduled for Jan. 17 to allow schools time to enhance safety measures, like installing HEPA filters.

The Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario (ETFO) released a statement on Tuesday noting its frustration over hearing about the decision on social media rather than from the province.

"The lack of direct confirmation is both disheartening and troubling, especially since ETFO members have been on the front lines throughout the pandemic and have valid concerns about their safety and that of students."

Still, parent Tamara Warner is looking forward to sending her five and seven-year-old daughters back to school.

"They want to be around their friends. They enjoy being around their teacher, and it's easier for them."

Warner said virtual learning has been challenging. "I am concerned about the possibility of them getting sick, but at the same time, their education is just as important.

Meanwhile, local physicians have promoted a return to school, citing that students' mental well-being outweighs the risks posed by the virus.

"I think it was a mistake to close the schools and go to virtual learning," said Dr. Sohail Gandhi, past president of the Ontario Medical Association, on Sunday.

"I'm seeing my pediatric patients struggling hard."

ARE SCHOOLS SAFE TO REOPEN

Teachers' unions' opinions are that schools are "less safe now than before the Christmas break."

"There's no longer contact tracing in schools. There's no longer the ability to find out whether their child has been exposed to COVID at school. There will not be eliminating cohorts from schools," said Jen Hare, bargaining unit president for Ontario Secondary School Teachers' Federation (OSSTF) District 17 Simcoe.

The province said that due to the "widespread transmission and inability to test all symptomatic individuals," schools would no longer notify students of a positive case in their class.

The union for public elementary teachers said it would have preferred online learning to remain for another week or two to allow more time to understand the effects of Omicron.

"Don't get me wrong, students are better in class. But students and staff have a right to feel and be safe," said Donnie Mills, the Simcoe County Elementary Teacher's Federation president.

The Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario said it remains concerned about several issues, including low vaccination rates among students five to 11, a lack of N95 masks for staff, and the province's failure to reinstate monitoring and reporting of school COVID-19 cases and outbreaks.

Before the winter break, the Simcoe Muskoka health unit reported 37 school outbreaks. All have since been declared over.

PCR TESTS FOR SCHOOLS

New guidance for the return to school from the government said only students and teachers with symptoms of COVID-19 would have access to take-home PCR tests if they developed symptoms while at school.

The new guidance separates symptoms into two levels. Individuals with fever, trouble breathing, chills or a sudden loss of taste or smell will be immediately eligible for a test.

Other symptoms, such as runny nose, extreme fatigue, headache or sore throat, two or more signs will merit access to a PCR test.

NO COMMENT FROM LOCAL SCHOOL BOARDS

The public and Catholic school boards told CTV News that they weren't ready to discuss any details without receiving specific guidance from the Ministry of Education.

However, the Catholic board did said it couldn't handle a wave of online learners should parents want to keep their kids home to ride out the worst of this wave.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce is scheduled to announce the preparations that are underway for the return to in-person learning on Wednesday, .

Watch the live stream at 1:30 p.m. on CTVBarrieNews.ca or catch it on the CTV News app.

With files from CTV's Siobhan Morris