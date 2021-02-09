BARRIE, ONT. -- One day after Ontario announced the stay-at-home order would expire on Feb. 16 in Simcoe Muskoka, the region's medical officer of health says now is not the time.

"I would prefer that we had kept that control measure," said Dr. Charles Gardner, chief medical officer of health, Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit.

"I think there is a definite risk being taken by the province in moving into this framework at this time," he said on Tuesday.

Gardner said that while the region's COVID-19 case numbers appear to be on a downward trend, the variant cases are concerning, and, "We need to be very cautious," he added residents should continue to take a "stay at home" approach when the order ends.

The Simcoe Muskoka health unit reported 36 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, and five new variant cases, with 64 more possible.

To date, the region has confirmed a total of 133 U.K. B.1.1.7 variant cases.

When the stay-at-home order lifts in one week, the region will shift into one of the province's colour-coded zones; but, which zone is unknown.

"We shall see what decision the province makes on this." Gardner said the determination is in the hands of the provincial government, not the health unit.

Still, the region's top doctor said, based on the current data, "We would be better served to be in red as more protected, given that we have the variants of concern."

But Gardner wants the public to remain vigilant as the region shifts out of lockdown, saying it's "important now more than ever with the U.K. variant in our community."

The medical officer of health noted that it takes time to bring case numbers down once they rise, saying another lockdown is possible.

"The province is moving in the direction of making this change. I think they need to be ready to move right back again into shutdown - that stay-at-home order - if numbers start to go up," Gardner said.