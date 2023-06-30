Simcoe Muskoka's still suffering under wildfire smoke

On the Friday before the Canada Day celebrations begin, Environment Canada is warning of another day of poor air quality.

Wildfire smoke from northeastern Ontario and Quebec has returned to the area and created a deteriorating air quality scenario across central Ontario.

People with lung disease (such as asthma) or heart disease, older adults, children, pregnant women, and people who work outdoors are at a heightened risk of experiencing health effects caused by wildfire smoke.

The national weather agency suggests stopping or reducing your activity if your level of breathing becomes uncomfortable or if you feel unwell.

Meanwhile, Canada Day has a 30 per cent chance of rain showers with thunderstorms possible.