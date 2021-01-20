BARRIE, ONT. -- The health unit reports a dip in the daily number of COVID-19 cases across Simcoe Muskoka on Wednesday, with 47 new infections, but the death toll continues to reach new heights.

The region's medical officer of health, Dr.Charles Gardner, says he is cautiously optimistic by the case numbers, but the rising death toll in the region is cause for concern.

"We have had a very tragic large number of deaths occur over the past week," Gardner said.

"This is certainly the greatest number of people who have passed away in a week in our history in Simcoe Muskoka from the pandemic," Gardner added.

The death toll has climbed in the past two weeks, mostly attributed to a devastating outbreak at Roberta Place long-term care home in Barrie, which has reported 19 residents' deaths since Dec. 8.

Meanwhile, one day after the health unit declared the outbreak at The Pines long-term care home in Bracebridge, the District of Muskoka confirmed one staff member tested positive. It said the individual was asymptomatic. An additional staff member who was in close contact with the positive case was tested and is isolating.

The County of Simcoe confirms there are no new active cases at Georgian Manor in Penetanguishene. The county says the resident and two staff members who had tested positive are no longer contagious, while the affected unit remains in isolation as a precaution.

Officials with the Penetanguishene facility say 90 per cent of the 127 residents received the first dose of the vaccine.

And the health unit says the outbreak at Waterford Retirement Community in Barrie has ended. The outbreak was declared on Jan. 12, its third since November.

The region lists 1,197 active cases, including 40 hospitalizations.

There have been 14,185 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered across the region to health care workers and long-term care home residents.

According to the health unit, all residents of long-term care facilities have received their first dose. "[It] provides these people with a strong degree of protection, and it will be stronger yet when we can get to them and give them their second dose. But even with a single dose, they get quite a bit of protection," Gardner said.