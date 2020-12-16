BARRIE, ONT. -- The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) reported the region's 57th COVID-19-related death Wednesday.

The health unit says a woman in her 80s becomes the fourth person to die with COVID-19 in the past week alone. On Tuesday, a man 35 to 44 died at the Muskoka Algonquin Health Centre. On Monday, a man in his 80s died at Stevenson Memorial Hospital in Alliston and on Thursday, a woman, 65 to 79, died at Georgian Bay General Hospital in Midland.

The health unit listed 52 new cases, including 17 people who are in the hospital. There are currently 401 active COVID-19 cases across Simcoe Muskoka, with most residing in Barrie, Bradford West Gwillimbury, New Tecumseth, Essa, and Innisfil.

Seven schools in Simcoe County have active outbreaks, including new outbreaks at Barrie North Collegiate Institute and Our Lady of Grace Catholic School in Angus.

There are also active outbreaks at St. Joseph's Catholic High School in Barrie, Bear Creek Secondary School in Barrie, Portage View Public School in Barrie, Nantyr Shores Secondary School in Innisfil and Bradford District High School.

All schools remain open.

SMDHU lists eight seniors' homes with outbreaks, including a new outbreak at Villa Retirement Lodge in Midland.

The remaining outbreaks are in Barrie, Alliston, Bradford, Collingwood and Orillia.

In Midland, the Georgian Bay General Hospital is still battling a stubborn outbreak, with 22 staff members and 16 patients infected. The hospital outbreak was declared on Dec. 4.

The numbers released Wednesday equal a total of 213 cases since Sunday. Last week the health unit recorded 333 total cases, the highest number of infections in one week since the pandemic began.

"Approximately half of all new infections in December with a known cause were acquired from close contact with a confirmed positive case, and about 20 per cent were acquired in the community with no known source of infection," SMDHU's website states.

The region's top doc said Tuesday that the vaccine could make its way to Simcoe Muskoka "as early as next week."

The health unit is working in partnership with the Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH) in Barrie on distributing the vaccine when it arrives.

Dr. Charles Gardner said health care workers and the community's most vulnerable population would be the first to receive the vaccine.

"When it first comes in, it's going to be in limited quantities," Gardner said.

RVH President and CEO Janice Skot said the hospital is unaware of when the Pfizer-BioTech vaccine roll-out would occur.

"We will be supporting public health with both the storage and distribution of the vaccine in Simcoe Muskoka. Exactly when the vaccine will arrive here and when it can start to be administered has yet to be determined," Skot added.