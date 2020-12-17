BARRIE, ONT. -- The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit reports the region's fifth virus-related death in just seven days, bringing the COVID-19 death toll to 58.

The health unit listed 58 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, with 15 of those in the hospital.

Most of the cases recorded in the last 24 hours remain in the region's top three hotspots, Barrie, Bradford, and New Tecumseth. Two are reported in Muskoka.

The health unit also lists 10 institutional outbreaks across the region, eight of which are seniors' homes.

Georgian Bay General Hospital in Midland is battling a stubborn outbreak that claimed two lives. The hospital currently has 10 patients infected, plus one visitor who was a high-risk contact of a COVID-19 patient.

The Central North Correctional Centre in Penetanguishene is also dealing with an outbreak after one staff member and two inmates contracted the virus.

There are seven schools in Simcoe County with active outbreaks, including a new outbreak at St. Mary's Catholic School in Barrie.

There are also active outbreaks at Barrie North Collegiate Institute, St. Joseph's Catholic High School in Barrie, Bear Creek Secondary School in Barrie, Portage View Public School in Barrie, Our Lady of Grace Catholic School in Angus and Bradford District High School.

All schools with active outbreaks remain open.