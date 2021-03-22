Full coverage at CTVNews.ca/Coronavirus
How do I get the coronavirus vaccine in Simcoe Muskoka?
Local health units overwhelmed by calls after issues with Ontario vaccine booking portal
Ford warns Ontarians to be 'very cautious' after COVID-19 third wave declared in province
Simcoe Muskoka primary caregivers to begin offering COVID-19 vaccine to ages 60 to 64
What Ontario's colour-coded COVID-19 system mean for each region
Coronavirus vaccine tracker: How many people in Canada have received shots?