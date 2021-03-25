BARRIE, ONT. -- Residents 70 and older in Simcoe Muskoka are now eligible to pre-register for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Health-care workers who fall under the moderate priority category also qualify as of Thursday. This means any non-frontline workers who do not require personal protective equipment to work and those who work remotely can roll up their sleeves for the shot.

There are several clinics across the region offering the vaccine, including three locations in Barrie.

Muskoka residents can head to two clinics in Huntsville and Bracebridge. Alternatively, residents in remote areas can book transportation to an immunization clinic with Hammond Transportation. Residents with vaccinations appointments in Huntsville or Bracebridge can contact the bus service at (705) 645-2583 Monday to Friday from 9 am to 4 pm. The 'on demand' service operates on a first-come-first-serve basis.

Second doses of the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine are not being administered until 16 weeks after the first dose. The local health unit will share information on booking those appointments in May.

Meanwhile, three pharmacies in Simcoe Muskoka have been selected to offer the vaccine. The province has yet to announce those locations and when the program will start.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit reports over 76,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine and over 4,000 doses of the AstraZeneca have been given to eligible residents to date.