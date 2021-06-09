BARRIE, ONT. -- The Simcoe Muskoka Health Unit logged an increase in COVID-19 infections on Wednesday with 25.

Yesterday, the region recorded 13 new infections, which was the lowest single-day COVID-19 case count in seven months.

The region currently has 220 active COVID-19 cases, including 25 hospitalizations. 137 of those cases are linked to variants of concern.

The death count remains at 246 after no virus-related deaths were announced.

The health unit reported 357,796 people, or 59.2 per cent of Simcoe Muskoka residents, have received their first COVID-19 vaccine shot, while 8. 3 per cent have had both.

Ontario saw another drop in daily COVID-19 infections, reporting a 2020 record low of 411 new COVID-19 infections today, down from 469 on Tuesday and 733 one week ago.

On Wednesday, province-wide COVID-19 case total is the lowest since September 25th, 2020.

There were also 33 virus-related deaths, according to the province.