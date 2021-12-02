Simcoe Muskoka reports 97 new COVID-19 cases, 30 active outbreaks

The Simcoe Muskoka health unit reports another significant jump in daily COVID-19 cases, with 97 new infections on Thursday.

Most cases are in Simcoe County, with 35 in Barrie, 16 in Orillia, and 10 in Bradford. Muskoka listed cases in Bracebridge (2), Huntsville and Muskoka Lakes.

There are 655 active COVID-19 cases in the region, including 31 hospitalizations.

ONTARIO EXPANDING THIRD DOSES TO 50+

On Thursday, the province announced it was expanding third dose eligibility of the vaccine to individuals aged 50 and up by mid-December.

Third doses are given six months after a second dose of the vaccine.

The eligibility expansion comes as officials confirm Ontario's fifth known case of the Omicron variant identified in Durham Region.

There are no known cases of the Omicron variant in Simcoe Muskoka.

Complete information on third doses and eligibility is available on the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit's website.

VACCINE ROLLOUT

The province reports 90 per cent of Ontarians aged 12 and older have had their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

In Simcoe Muskoka, the health unit reports 78 per cent of those aged 12 and older have had their first shot, while 85 per cent have had both.

Meanwhile, nearly 80 per cent of children aged five to 11 have rolled up their sleeves locally for their first shot.

Vaccines are offered at community clinics across the region, at participating pharmacies and through the GO VAXX bus, which stops at various locations.

Residents can book their vaccine appointment through the provincial portal or call 1-833-943-3900.

Walk-in clinics do not require an appointment.

COVID-19 OUTBREAKS IN SIMCOE MUSKOKA

The health unit lists 30 active COVID-19 outbreaks in Simcoe County and Muskoka.

There are 23 outbreaks in schools, including Spruce Glen Public School in Huntsville, which is closed temporarily, marking the region's first school closure amid an outbreak since the pandemic began.

There are also outbreaks in three congregate settings, two institutions, and two community facilities.