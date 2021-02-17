BARRIE, ONT. -- The number of confirmed COVID-19 variant cases in Simcoe County and Muskoka has jumped to 160, with 154 cases that screened positive and are awaiting further tests to verify.

Dr. Charles Gardner, medical officer of health for Simcoe Muskoka, said Tuesday that he believes there are more variant cases in the community.

"We continue to see new situations, new exposure locations, more than 50 individuals who have got the positive screen result who are unlinked to any kind of an outbreak or a location, and that's of concern to me.

This is a more transmissible form of COVID-19 and is potentially more severe," he said.

The region returned to the red/control zone under the province's colour-coded system Tuesday, a move Gardner is wary could mean a spike in infections.

"I'm concerned over the potential for spread, and I still feel that it's very important that people abide as much as they can by a stay-at-home approach. Going to red means it's no longer an order, but it is definitely a strong recommendation from the province."

While the region has seen a decline in cases week over week, Gardner said he feels that could quickly change.

"I would advise the province that they be fully prepared to put back in place the stay-at-home order and a shutdown beyond a third wave, if not sooner," he said.

Simcoe Muskoka's COVID-19 death toll climbed to 180 Wednesday, as the health unit listed 35 new infections.

While daily cases drop, experts said mutations of the virus threaten the progress made this month. Experts are concerned that vaccinations won't outpace the spread of the variants as the economy begins to reopen gradually.