Simcoe Muskoka reports 63 new COVID-19 cases, 31 outbreaks

Barrie, Ont. -

The Simcoe Muskoka health unit reports 63 new COVID-19 on Tuesday, including 31 outbreaks.

The new infections are listed in Barrie (30), Orillia (10), Bradford (5), Essa (5), Innisfil (3), Springwater (3), Bracebridge, Clearview, Collingwood, New Tecumseth, Oro-Medonte, Wasaga Beach, and Huntsville.

While the transmission source is under investigation for most cases, the health unit says nine are from close contact with a positive case, and 11 are community-acquired.

As of Tuesday, there are 641 active cases in Simcoe Muskoka, including 32 hospitalizations.

There were 168 new COVID-19 tests per 10,000 population in Simcoe County and 110 tests per 10,000 population in the Muskoka District for the week of Nov. 14. The provincial testing rate was 131 tests per 10,000 population.

VACCINATION

The health unit reports that 78 per cent of Simcoe Muskoka residents have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Nearly 28,000 eligible residents have also received the third dose.

In addition, public health says 4,521 children aged five to 11 in the region have had their first dose.

ACTIVE COVID-19 OUTBREAKS

Public health lists 20 active outbreaks currently with known variant cases.

At this time, there are no confirmed Omicron cases in Simcoe Muskoka.

There are outbreaks in a Barrie retirement home, two fitness centres, three shelters, and multiple schools.

The school outbreaks include:

Innisdale SS, Barrie Our Lady of Grace ES, Angus St. John Vianney ES, Barrie Uptergrove PS, Ramara Private School, Simcoe County Ferndale Woods ES, Barrie Monsignor Lee ES, Orillia Tosorontio Central PS, Everett Spruce Glen PS, Huntsville Hewitt's Creek PS, Barrie Monck PS, Bracebridge Forest Hill PS, Midhurst ESC Nouvelle Alliance, Barrie St. Ann's Sep S, Penetanguishene Severn Shores PS, Severn West Bayfield ES, Barrie Trillium Woods ES, Barrie Emma King ES, Barrie Maple Grove PS, Barrie Monsignor Clair ES, Barrie St. Marie of the Incarnation, Bradford W.C Little ES, Barrie Terry Fox ES, Barrie V.K Greer Memorial ES, Utterson St. Catherine of Siena ES, Barrie

