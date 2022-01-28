Simcoe Muskoka reports 50 deaths in January related to COVID-19, mostly 80+

The Simcoe Muskoka health unit has recorded 50 deaths related to COVID-19 in January, most of them seniors.

On Friday, eight virus-related deaths were recorded that occurred between Jan. 18 and Jan. 26.

The latest deaths include five Simcoe County and three Muskoka residents, four men and four women, all seniors over 80. Five were outbreak-related.

The region has 73 active outbreaks, including dozens of long-term care and retirement homes.

The health unit says there are currently 60 residents with COVID-19 in area hospitals, including seven in intensive care.

There are more than 3,800 active lab-confirmed infections in the region.

The health unit reports case numbers are declining week over week and attributes part of that to new PCR testing requirements that apply to select groups.

Across the province, hospitalizations are down from 3,645 to 3,535.