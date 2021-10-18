Simcoe Muskoka reports 46 new COVID-19 cases, plus outbreak in LTC home

Barrie, Ont. -

Public health reports 46 new COVID-19 cases in Simcoe Muskoka since Friday, plus an outbreak at a Barrie long-term care home.

Most cases are listed in Barrie (8), Innisfil (7), Wasaga Beach (4), Oro-Medonte (3), and Penetanguishene (4).

According to the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit, 30 unvaccinated residents tested positive over the weekend, while 16 had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Nine cases reported are due to close contact with a positive case. One case is confirmed to be community-acquired, one is travel-related, and seven are outbreak-related. The remaining are under investigation.

There are 169 active cases in the region, including 10 hospitalizations.

COVID-19 OUTBREAKS

The health unit declared an outbreak at Mill Creek Care Centre on Friday. The Barrie long-term care home has less than five resident cases and less than five staff cases.

There are also three active COVID-19 outbreaks in elementary schools.

St. Marie of the Incarnation in Bradford has 21 student cases confirmed. The health unit declared the outbreak on Oct. 1.

Additionally, 10 students at Orchard Park Elementary School in Orillia are infected, and an outbreak at Holy Cross Public School in Innisfil has nine confirmed cases.

The outbreak at W.C. Little Elementary School in Barrie was declared over on Friday.

VACCINE LATEST

Over 450,000 or 76 per cent of Simcoe Muskoka residents have rolled up their sleeves for at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

The health unit reports that 72 per cent of the region's population are fully immunized.

This week, the health unit is offering first and second doses of a vaccine at walk-in pop-up clinics to eligible residents.

Here is a list of vaccine clinics open this week.

Anyone born in 2009 or earlier is eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine, which are also available at participating pharmacies.